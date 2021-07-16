      Weather Alert

Driver shot then crashes car in Alamo Heights

Don Morgan
Jul 16, 2021 @ 5:52am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are in the hospital after crashing their car in Alamo Heights.

Police say it happened at around 9 P.M Thursday.

The crash victims had been involved in an altercation on Kampmann Avenue and as they were driving in the 5450 block of North New Braunfels, someone in another car started shooting.

The driver was struck once before crashing the car.

Whoever shot them was gone when police officers showed up. The driver and the passenger were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center where they are both in stable condition.

They weren’t able to provide a description of the vehicle used by the shooter.

