Driver slams into tanker truck hauling gas on San Antonio’s South Side

Don Morgan
Dec 16, 2020 @ 6:50am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Rescue crews had to free a man who was trapped inside his pickup after he crashed into a tanker truck.

Police say the man was speeding along Roosevelt Avenue at around 1 A.M. when he slammed into the tanker loaded with gasoline near Southwest Military Drive.

Emergency crews managed to cut him out of the crumpled cab of his pickup then rushed him to Brooke Army Medical Center.

He died a short time later.

The driver of the 18 wheeler was not hurt and none of the fuel leaked out of the tanker.

