Driver with two children in his car crashes, held for suspicion of DWI on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is being held on charges of suspicion of DWI after crashing into another vehicle while his two children rode in the backseat.

It happened in the 600 block of Hortencia Street at around 10:15 P.M. Thursday.

The man crashed into the other car at the Maridel Avenue intersection.

The two people in the car he hit were not hurt but the man who caused the crash got out of his vehicle and tried to start a fight with them.

Police showed up and calmed the situation. They gave the man a field sobriety test and took him into custody as his children stood nearby.

Reports from the scene indicate that the children were not hurt in the crash but were checked out at the scene by EMS. Some family members were called to come pick them up.

The crash is still under investigation.