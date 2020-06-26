Driver wrecks car then hit by a passing vehicle as he tries to get help
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A bad day got a lot worse for a man who lost control of his car Friday morning.
At around 2 A.M. the man hit a guardrail and ended up in the median of Loop 410 South close to Somerset Road.
He got out his car and went to the shoulder of the highway to flag down some help but while he was standing there, he was clipped by a passing car.
The driver of that second vehicle spun out after hitting the man. He wasn’t hurt but the driver that was trying to get some help is in an area hospital.
He’s expected to recover.