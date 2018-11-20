Drivers have lower gas prices to be thankful for

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – In case you haven’t noticed, gas prices continue their steady decline. Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas says the statewide average is $2.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is 7 cents lower than last week.

“When you look at the price for gasoline as we approach Thanksgiving, Texans are paying about 3 cents more on average than we were a year ago,” said Armbruster.

In San Antonio, the price dropped a nickel this past week to settle at an average of $2.25.

“The number we give is the average of the overall market, but there will be some retailers at just below two dollars a gallon,” said Armbruster.

At last check, Gasbuddy.com showed the lowest prices in town were at the Costco on UTSA Bouelvard at IH 10 and a couple of Sam’s locations where the price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $1.94.