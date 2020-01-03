      Weather Alert

Drivers ring in the new year with higher gas prices

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 3, 2020 @ 7:38am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – You’ll feel the pinch in your wallet at the gas pump as you get back into the swing of things after the holidays. AAA Texas reports the statewide average this week is $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, up 7 cents from last week.

San Antonio drivers are paying six cents more this week at an average of $2.23 a gallon. That’s 36 cents higher than the same time last year when we were paying an average of $1.87 a gallon.

“Certainly we’re seeing an increase in oil prices plus a spike in demand over the holiday period leading to higher gas prices,” said Josh Zuber with AAA Texas.

Gas prices aren’t expected to continue to climb for long.

“Market analysts actually expect gas prices to be stable, if not falling a little bit, after this brief spike in demand over the holiday period,” Zuber told KTSA News.

