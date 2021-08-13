      Weather Alert

Drugs and guns found in car after high speed chase ends in crash

Don Morgan
Aug 13, 2021 @ 5:51am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man who led them on a high speed chase Friday morning.

It started after midnight when the man was seen driving through some stop signs near Our Lady of the Lake University.

A deputy tried to get the man to stop but he sped off. The chase ended on West Commerce Street when the man crashed into a parked car.

He was banged up and was brought to a hospital for treatment.

His next stop will be the Bexar County Jail because when deputies searched the man’s car, they found a couple of guns and some drugs.

The 21 year old man also has two outstanding warrants.

