Drugs and guns found in car after high speed chase ends in crash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man who led them on a high speed chase Friday morning.
It started after midnight when the man was seen driving through some stop signs near Our Lady of the Lake University.
A deputy tried to get the man to stop but he sped off. The chase ended on West Commerce Street when the man crashed into a parked car.
He was banged up and was brought to a hospital for treatment.
His next stop will be the Bexar County Jail because when deputies searched the man’s car, they found a couple of guns and some drugs.
The 21 year old man also has two outstanding warrants.