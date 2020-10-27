      Weather Alert

Drummer for “Tonight Show” band seeks out kindly stranger

Associated Press
Oct 27, 2020 @ 8:51am
Questlove arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – “Tonight Show” drummer Questlove wants to remember a kindness – even though it was done when he was just five years old. The Roots member has gone on Facebook and Instagram to try to track down a woman who bought him a turntable and some records. Ahmir Thompson says it happened in 1976 when he was traveling with his parents, who were musicians. While in Portland, Maine, he met a woman named “Ellie” – and talked her into buying him a stereo and a record collection. Questlove says among his musical requests were the Jackson 5 and “Bad Blood” by Neil Sedaka. He says when the woman dropped off the goods the following day, his parents were upset that he had talked to a stranger and got her to buy him stuff. But he says his benefactor begged his parents to go easy on him.

TAGS
Maine Portland Questlove Tonight Show
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming