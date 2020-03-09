      Weather Alert

Drummond scores 28, Sexton 26 as Cavaliers down Spurs in OT

Associated Press
Mar 9, 2020 @ 3:55am

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andre Drummond returned from a leg injury to score 28 points and add 17 rebounds and Kevin Love made a big 3-pointer in overtime to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 132-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Drummond missed the past three games with a strained calf.

He made a layup that Love followed with his 3 to put Cleveland up five. Collin Sexton added 26 points for the Cavs and Matthew Dellavedova had 14 and 11 assists.

DeMar DeRozen scored 25 to lead the Spurs, who were again without center LaMarcus Aldridge.

He has a shoulder injury.

