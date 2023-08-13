Drunk driver arrested after running red light, causing crash, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The driver of a Cadillac Escalade is facing multiple charges after a crash that left two others in the hospital.

San Antonio police say the large SUV blew through a red light at the intersection of NW Loop 410 and Ingram around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the driver of the Cadillac tried to run away, but they were later found and arrested. Police say the driver was found to be drunk and was charged with failing to stop to render aid, driving while intoxicated and trying to evade arrest.

The vehicle hit in the crash was described as a Nissan driven by a 51-year-old woman. Police say a 32-year-old man was also riding in the car, and both were taken to the hospital.