Drunk driver slams into police squad car, 2 hospitalized

By Christian Blood
September 10, 2023 1:45PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of crashing into a police squad car while driving drunk is facing charges, and two people hospitalized are expected to recover.

An DWI officer with the San Antonio Police Department tried to pull over a car seen driving more than 90 mph within a 65 mph zone on I-10 W around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the driver sped up before it crashed into a moving truck that was towing another vehicle. Police say the crash caused the trailing officer to hit the suspect vehicle and the moving truck from behind.

SAPD says the officer was taken to the hospital and later released with minor injuries. The driver of the moving truck also got medical treatment for a possible arm injury.

The 21-year-old drunk-driving suspect was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

No other injuries were reported.

