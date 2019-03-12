Duchess Kate visits children’s center in London

Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, traded her traditional dress look for a chic blouse and trouser for a hands-on visit Tuesday with kids.

Kate, 37, wore a purple tie neck blouse and black wide-leg trousers for her visit to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center in London.

She could be seen smiling and laughing as she interacted with the kids and their parents at the center. The programs Kate joined, offered by the local Lambeth Early Action Partnership (LEAP) and Parent and Infant Relationship Service (PAIRS), are designed to help parents in poorer communities.

The Duchess of Cambridge, a mother of three, also sat on the floor to join a “Circle of Security” that is designed to help parents and caregivers “better understand their child’s emotions,” according to Kensington Palace.

The duchess has made early childhood education a focus of her charitable work.

Kate’s visit Tuesday with toddlers came one day after she made a much more formal appearance at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service, which celebrates the 53 Commonwealth countries around the world.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.