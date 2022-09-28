Dude Perfect partners with San Antonio architecture firm for new headquarters

The dynamic 330-foot “Impossible Shot” tower projects from the site as a vertical expression of the Dude Perfect brand known for impossible shots. Rendering courtesy of Overland.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — YouTube stunt artists Dude Perfect enlisted San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland Partners to develop a Dude Perfect sports and entertainment venue and headquarters.

“The Dudes have been amazing collaborators. From a creative standpoint, I would put them up against anybody that we’ve worked with,” said Overland Senior Principal Bryan Trubey. “Their creative genius is behind all of this. We’ve been fortunate enough to design a physical representation of their vision for their future imbued with all of the activations and experiences they are known for.”

The project features a 330 foot “Impossible Shot” tower as well as other attractions where visitors can try their own stunts. There will also be an outdoor, park-like entertainment area.

A location for this building has not been determined, but Dude Perfect said it will be working on a short-list of the cities around the country that have expressed interest in hosting the facility.

Dude Perfect is five Texas A&M University alums who gained national attention for their “impossible shot” they shared online in 2009. They have more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube.

“Capturing the unique Dude Perfect energy and enthusiasm into physical architecture led us to a one-of-a-kind project for a one-of-a-kind brand,” said Austin Ash, the senior architect on the project.