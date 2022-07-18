      Weather Alert

‘Dune: Part Two’ gets underway

With a photo of the movie’s “clapper” posted to the film’s official social media channels, Dune: Part Two officially got underway Monday.

The follow-up to Denis Villeneuve‘s Oscar-winning sci-fi epic reunites much of the original cast, including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Timothée Chalamet, and adds Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh, ElvisAustin Butler, No Man’s Land star Souheila Yacoub, former Bond girl Léa Seydoux and Oscar winner Christopher Walken to the mix.

The anticipated sequel is due in theaters October 20, 2023.

