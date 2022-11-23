DWI charge now filed against San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry now has a charge of DWI filed against him by the San Antonio Police Department.

KSAT-TV reports Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales will recuse himself, and it is not certain how the case will move forward.

Perry is suspected of being behind the wheel during a hit-and-run crash involving his Jeep Wrangler on November 6. He was already facing a charge of failure to stop to give information after the crash.

A police report says a witness to the crash followed the Jeep back to Perry’s house, and then gave that information to police. Body cam footage from the officer who went to investigate showed Perry lying in his backyard with a cut on his head. Perry had difficulty sitting up and answering questions about where he had been and what he had done earlier that night.

A special meeting was called by San Antonio City Council on November 14, and Perry was issued a vote of “no confidence.”

Perry is expected to take some time off while a temporary replacement for his District is figured out.