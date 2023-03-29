KTSA KTSA Logo

Dwight Yoakam coming to San Antonio’s Majestic Theater in Setember

By Don Morgan
March 29, 2023 10:01AM CDT
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Did you miss Dwight Yoakam’s show at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo?

Well, get ready to dig out your extra tight jeans and extra large cowboy hat because he’s coming back.

The country music star had a string of hits in the 80’s and early 90’s including “Honky Tonk Man”, “Guitars, Cadillacs, Hillbilly Music”, “Little Ways” and “Fast As You”.

The Kentucky native brings his hit packed show to the Majestic Theater Thursday, September 14 at 8 P.M.

Tickets for the show start at $49.99 and go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 A.M.

You can get yours at majesticempire.com.

