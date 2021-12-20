E. coli detected in raw water sample taken from well on San Antonio’s far West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Water System officials are reporting the discovery of E. coli bacteria in a water sample taken from a well on the far West Side.
Untreated water was taken from the well between Ingram Road and Loop 1604 during a standard water quality sampling.
Raw or untreated water comes from a well prior to disinfection and before it is given to customers.
“We are constantly testing San Antonio’s water to ensure it is high quality. Finding this result and responding to it demonstrates the safeguards in SAWS system are working the way they should to ensure safe drinking water is flowing to your home,” said Donovan Burton, VP Water Resources & Governmental Relations.
SAWS says there is no boil order so customers don’t need to boil water before drinking or cooking with it because the well has been shut down. The water had been disinfected before it was distributed.
The well is going to be disinfected before its water is used again.