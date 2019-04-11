Eagle Pass man accused of embezzling money from Kickapoo tribe

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Eagle Pass man is in trouble with the feds for allegedly embezzling money from the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas for nearly five years.

The FBI says it arrested 48-year-old Eduardo Villarreal in Del Rio Thursday after a federal grand jury indicted Villarreal on a charge of Embezzlement and Theft from an Indian Organization.

The indictment accuses Villarreal of embezzling more than $1,000 from the Kickapoo tribe from April 2014 through January 2019.

If convicted, Villarreal faces up to five years in federal prison.