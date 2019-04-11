Eagle Pass man accused of embezzling money from Kickapoo tribe
By Dennis Foley
|
Apr 11, 2019 @ 3:08 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Eagle Pass man is in trouble with the feds for allegedly embezzling money from the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas for nearly five years.

The FBI says it arrested 48-year-old Eduardo Villarreal in Del Rio Thursday after a federal grand jury indicted Villarreal on a charge of Embezzlement and Theft from an Indian Organization.

The indictment accuses Villarreal of embezzling more than $1,000 from the Kickapoo tribe from April 2014 through January 2019.

If convicted, Villarreal faces up to five years in federal prison.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

As Texas lawmakers negotiate on property tax reform, Gov. Greg Abbott says school taxes must be capped ‘Am I pretty?’ No answer leads to Laredo woman assaulting common-law husband Police again step in as Texas lawmaker halts abortion bill 3 workers hurt after falling into airport’s grease trap Rookie scores in debut, Stars beat Preds for 1-0 series lead Trump issues executive orders seeking to speed up oil and gas pipeline projects
Comments