Early morning fire at the Shops at Rivercenter likely started by discarded cigarette

Don Morgan
Jan 27, 2021 @ 7:54am
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters responded to a parking garage at The Shops at Rivercenter Wednesday morning.

At around 2:15 A.M. a security guard was on patrol and noticed smoke coming from a vent on the lower level of the East Commerce Street structure.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. They were able to determine that a discarded cigarette in a ventilation duct as the likely cause.

Damage was contained to the insulation in the vent.

