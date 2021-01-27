Early morning fire at the Shops at Rivercenter likely started by discarded cigarette
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters responded to a parking garage at The Shops at Rivercenter Wednesday morning.
At around 2:15 A.M. a security guard was on patrol and noticed smoke coming from a vent on the lower level of the East Commerce Street structure.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. They were able to determine that a discarded cigarette in a ventilation duct as the likely cause.
Damage was contained to the insulation in the vent.