Early morning fire damages apartments on San Antonio’s West Side
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation into a couple of fires at a West Side apartment complex is underway.
At around 2 A.M., San Antonio fire fighters were called to a vehicle fire at Bronco Apartments on Bronco Lane.
But as they were working that fire, another call came in.
This time the report flames in a different building at that same apartment complex.
The fire started in a vacant unit but there was damage to some of the other apartments in the building.
All of the residents were able to get out but many of them are going to have to find a new place to live while the repairs are being made.
Arson investigators are on the scene.