Early voting ends tonight in runoff to fill Carlos Uresti’s senate seat
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Sep 14, 2018 @ 12:38 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  Early voting ends at 8 tonight in the runoff for the state Senate seat formerly held by Carlos Uresti.

Republican Pete Flores, a retired game warden is in a runoff against Democrat Pete Gallego, a former U.S. and state representative. Speaking on the Trey Ware Morning Show, Flores urged voters to get out and cast their ballots today. If you miss your chance to vote early, Tuesday is election day.

“Tuesday, the 18th, is the night voters will get to decide who will represent them for the next two years as senator,” said Flores.

Uresti served District 19 for more than ten years, but he resigned after his conviction on fraud charges. His unexpired term will end January 1, 2021.

Details on voting locations and hours are on the Bexar County Elections website.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A driver is dead after hitting police cruiser and crashing into tree PETE FLORES outlines his plans if elected to the seat of TX Dist. 19 (Audio) Flash Flood Watch for San Antonio, surrounding areas through Saturday evening Chance of Texas seeing a tropical cyclone down to 50 percent Man who crashed into a San Antonio bus stop has been charged Bexar County deputy charged with DWI after crash involving 18-wheeler
Comments