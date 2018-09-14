Early voting ends tonight in runoff to fill Carlos Uresti’s senate seat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Early voting ends at 8 tonight in the runoff for the state Senate seat formerly held by Carlos Uresti.

Republican Pete Flores, a retired game warden is in a runoff against Democrat Pete Gallego, a former U.S. and state representative. Speaking on the Trey Ware Morning Show, Flores urged voters to get out and cast their ballots today. If you miss your chance to vote early, Tuesday is election day.

“Tuesday, the 18th, is the night voters will get to decide who will represent them for the next two years as senator,” said Flores.

Uresti served District 19 for more than ten years, but he resigned after his conviction on fraud charges. His unexpired term will end January 1, 2021.

Details on voting locations and hours are on the Bexar County Elections website.