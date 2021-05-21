Early voting for June 5 runoff starts Monday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Early voting for the June 5 runoff election starts Monday.
5 City Council seats were forced into a runoff earlier this month.
They are districts 1,2,3,5 and 9.
Bexar County Elections officials say there are 17 voting sites along with the Bexar County Elections office that will be open beginning Monday morning. You can cast your ballot from 8 A.M. until 8 P.M.
They polls will be closed for Memorial Day May 30th and 31st.
Early voting ends Tuesday June 1.