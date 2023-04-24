Early voting in Bexar County starts Monday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Eight candidates are looking to unseat Mayor Ron Nirenberg in the May 6 election.

That’s just one of the many major decisions voters in San Antonio are facing as they head to the polls.

All 10 city council seats are also on the ballot but the most talked about issue is Proposition A.

That’s the move to decriminalize marijuana and abortions in San Antonio, along with expanding the city’s cite and release program regarding thefts.

Residents can begin casting ballots Monday as early voting gets underway in Bexar County. The early voting period runs through May 2.

Polling places will be closed Friday, April 28 for Battle of Flowers Day and Sunday, April 30.

These are the locations for early voting in Bexar County:

Alamo Heights ISD administration building: 7101 Broadway St.

Bexar County Justice Center : 300 Dolorosa. Weekdays only, closes at 6 p.m.

Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood Drive

Claude Black Center: 2805 East Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson

Converse City Hall: 407 S. Seguin Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

East Central ISD board room: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Road

Encino Branch Library: 2515 East Evans Road

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W Military Drive

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Road

John Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman

Ladera Elementary School: 14750 W Grosenbacher Road

Las Palmas Branch Library: 515 Castroville Road

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road

Lion’s Field: 2809 Broadway

Luckey Ranch Elementary School: 12045 Luckey River

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Road

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College : 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Palo Alto College (Palomino Center, Room 121): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Road

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio College Victory Center: 1819 N. Main Ave.

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 Us Hwy 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library at Comanche Lookout Park: 15060 Judson Road

Shavano Park City Hall lobby: 900 Saddletree Ct.

Southside ISD administration building: 1460 Martinez-Losoya Road

Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

UTSA Bexar Room: 1 UTSA Circle

Windcrest Takas Park Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Drive

Wonderland Mall of The Americas at Crossroads Lower Level, A-44: 4522 Fredericksburg Road

The early voting hours are 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27.

8 A.M. to 8 P.M. Saturday, April 29. Then 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. May 1 and 2.

Voters must also bring an acceptable form of ID in order to cast a ballot.