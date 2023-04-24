Early voting in Bexar County starts Monday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Eight candidates are looking to unseat Mayor Ron Nirenberg in the May 6 election.
That’s just one of the many major decisions voters in San Antonio are facing as they head to the polls.
All 10 city council seats are also on the ballot but the most talked about issue is Proposition A.
That’s the move to decriminalize marijuana and abortions in San Antonio, along with expanding the city’s cite and release program regarding thefts.
Residents can begin casting ballots Monday as early voting gets underway in Bexar County. The early voting period runs through May 2.
Polling places will be closed Friday, April 28 for Battle of Flowers Day and Sunday, April 30.
These are the locations for early voting in Bexar County:
Alamo Heights ISD administration building: 7101 Broadway St.
Bexar County Justice Center : 300 Dolorosa. Weekdays only, closes at 6 p.m.
Brook Hollow Branch Library: 530 Heimer Road
Castle Hills City Hall: 209 Lemonwood Drive
Claude Black Center: 2805 East Commerce
Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson
Converse City Hall: 407 S. Seguin Road
Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road
Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.
East Central ISD board room: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Road
Encino Branch Library: 2515 East Evans Road
Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood
Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W Military Drive
Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Road
John Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway
Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive
Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman
Ladera Elementary School: 14750 W Grosenbacher Road
Las Palmas Branch Library: 515 Castroville Road
Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road
Lion’s Field: 2809 Broadway
Luckey Ranch Elementary School: 12045 Luckey River
Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park
McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.
Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra Road
Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.
Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road
Northwest Vista College : 3535 N. Ellison Drive
Palo Alto College (Palomino Center, Room 121): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.
Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak
Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton Road
Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.
San Antonio College Victory Center: 1819 N. Main Ave.
Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 Us Hwy 87 E.
Semmes Branch Library at Comanche Lookout Park: 15060 Judson Road
Shavano Park City Hall lobby: 900 Saddletree Ct.
Southside ISD administration building: 1460 Martinez-Losoya Road
Tobin Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach
Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive
UTSA Bexar Room: 1 UTSA Circle
Windcrest Takas Park Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Drive
Wonderland Mall of The Americas at Crossroads Lower Level, A-44: 4522 Fredericksburg Road
The early voting hours are 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. Monday, April 24 through Thursday, April 27.
8 A.M. to 8 P.M. Saturday, April 29. Then 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. May 1 and 2.
Voters must also bring an acceptable form of ID in order to cast a ballot.