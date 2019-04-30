Early voting in city council, school board races ends tonight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – This is the last day of early voting in the upcoming city elections.

San Antonio residents are electing a mayor and 10 city council members. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is being challenged by Councilman Greg Brockhouse and seven other candidates.

Seven other San Antonio City Council members are seeking reelection, while races in Districts 2, 4 and 6 will definitely have new representatives.

There are several other municipal elections on the May 4 ballot, including Balcones Heights, Castle Hills, Elmendorf, Helotes, Leon Valley, Shavano Park, Olmos Park, Universal City and Windcrest.

Alamo Heights ISD and several other area school board races also are on the ballot.

The polls will close at 8 tonight, and if you miss the early voting opportunity, you can cast your ballot on election day this Saturday.

For a ballot sample, a list of candidates and other information, visit the Bexar County Elections website.