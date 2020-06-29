Early voting in runoff election opens Monday with COVID-19 protocols
Early voting with COVID-19 protocols/Photo-Courtesy of Bexar County Elections Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Monday is the first day of early voting in the July 14 runoff election and it could take a little longer to cast your ballot.
COVID-19 protocols include allowing only 10 people at a time to be in the voting site. There are plexiglass shields at the check-in stations, and Personal Protective Equipment is available for election workers and voters. You’ll have a choice of plastic glove, finger cot or pencil, which you can use to sign in and use the eraser head as a stylus to cast your ballot. You’re urged to wear a mask, and if you prefer, bring your own pen.
Thirty-one polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 pm Monday through Thursday. Early voting sites will be closed July 3 and 4, and will reopen Sunday, July 5. Because of the COVID-19 protocols, the early voting period has been extended until July 10.
One of the hotter races on the Democratic ballot is the contest between State Senator Royce West and military veteran MJ Hegar, who are vying for the chance to challenge U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November.
The winner between Republicans Tony Gonzales and Raul Reyes will take on Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones in the race for the 23rd congressional seat being vacated by Will Hurd.
State Rep. Roland Gutierrez and Xochil Peña Rodriguez are seeking the Democratic nomination for the District 19 State Senate seat currently held by Republican Pete Flores.
There are a couple of Bexar County Commissioners races being contested. On the Republican side, Trish DeBerry is facing Tom Rickoff for the Precinct 3 nomination. The winner will take on Democrat Christine Hortick in the fall in the race to replace Commissioner Kevin Wolff.
In precinct 1, Chico Rodriguez is in a Democratic runoff against Rebecca Clay-Flores. The winner will face Republican Gabriel Lara in November.
There also are runoffs for the chairs in both parties.
If you voted in the March Primary, you’ll have to vote in the same party for the runoff. If you did not vote in March, you can select either ballot.
