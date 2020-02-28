Early voting in the Texas Primary ends tonight
Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Today is the last day of early voting in the Texas Primary.
Thirty-eight polls will be open from 8 this morning until 8 tonight.
If you don’t get a chance to cast your ballot today, you can do so Tuesday, March 3.
There’s a hotly contested race on the Democratic Ballot where Congressman Henry Cuellar is being challenged by Jessica Cisneros for the District 28 seat.
Bexar County Sheriff Salazar has four Democratic opponents.
There’s a crowded race for Bexar County Commissioner on the Republican ballot where eight candidates are vying for the nomination in hopes of replacing GOP commissioner Kevin Wolff, who’s retiring.
A reminder that in the Texas primary, you’ll be asked at the voting polls if you want a Democratic or Republican ballot. You can’t choose both.
For more information, visit the Bexar County Elections Department website.