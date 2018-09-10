Early voting starts in the runoff for Carlos Uresti’s former senate seat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Early voting started this morning in the runoff for the state Senate seat formerly held by Carlos Uresti. Republican Pete Flores, a retired game warden, and Democrat Pete Gallego, a former U.S. and state representative, were the top vote getters in the primary election earlier this summer.

Uresti served District 19 as a Democratic senator for more than ten years, but resigned after his conviction on fraud charges.

Early voting in the special election continues through Friday. Election day is next Tuesday, September 18th.

Details on voting locations and hours are on the Bexar County Elections website.