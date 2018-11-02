Early voting wraps up Friday, over 300k Bexar County voters cast ballots

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than 300,000 people have voted early this election year.

That figure is comparable to the 2016 presidential election turnout.

Bexar County elections officials said Thursday ended with more than 338,000 people voting early this year. There are about 1.1 million registered voters in the county.

“It’s exciting to see so many people doing their civic duty and going out to vote. The numbers are at record levels and that’s good to see,” San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg told KTSA News. “The fact that it’s the midterm and we’re seeing presidential-level numbers is quite exciting and good for our democracy.”

The ‘Go Vote No’ campaign, which is an effort to defeat three proposed city charter amendments and led by the mayor, says the county is on track to have 450,000 people vote by Tuesday.

Early voting ends at 8 p.m. Friday.