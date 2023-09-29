East Central ISD braces for future after multiple ‘swatting calls’

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The East Central Independent School District is trying to figure out how best to move forward after two hoax phone calls in a three-day span that triggered a significant police response and high-levels of anxiety and stress for students and parents.

On Monday, a call came in about an active shooter at East Central High School, complete with the sound of gunfire in the background.

But there was no shooter at the school.

On Wednesday, a call came in threatening students and faculty with a bomb.

But there was no bomb.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has determined the calls were what has come to be known as ‘swatting calls.’

“Swatting is either a person, or a person who hires other people, to do calls in order to trigger a massive public response, usually involving law enforcement,” said Brandon Oliver, Director of Marketing and Communications at East Central ISD. “It’s scary, it’s sad that we’re as a society evolved to this point.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office believes both hoax calls came from outside the United States, which makes the situation that much more difficult to investigate.

Perhaps the greatest consideration is how the ‘swatting calls’ are impacting the nearly 3,500 students at East Central High.

“Naturally, parents are concerned, staff is concerned, it’s a scary situation, especially in the world we’re living in now,” said Oliver. “We have counselors available for the families, we brought in external counseling professionals to assist with that.”

East Central ISD wants to assure parents and the community that even though the recent ‘swatting calls’ were fake, it will continue to take any threatening phone calls seriously. The district says this includes constantly updating security systems already in place while also considering new technology or measures that may not be in use currently.

While the district says it will maintain full cooperation with BCSO investigators, it also wants parents to be involved in order to create a united front against criminals using sophisticated technology to elicit nothing more than a massive police response and fear within the public.