“Easter Animal” Sales Illegal in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Giving chocolate bunnies and stuffed toy ducks as Easter gifts is totally acceptable but the city of San Antonio warns that using the actual animals as Easter novelties is illegal.

Animal Care Services says it’s best to stick with the edible Easter treats. According to San Antonio’s animal laws, it is illegal for any person to sell or offer for sale, barter, lease, rent or give away baby chicks or ducklings or rabbits less than 8 weeks old as pets or novelties.

And dying them a festive Easter color? That’s also against the city ordinance.

The city also bans the sale of animals on any roadside, commercial parking lot, public right of way or flea market any time of year.

There are fines and court appearances for those who violate the law.