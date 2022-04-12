Easter overnight camping returns to select San Antonio parks

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Easter tradition enjoyed by San Antonio families for generations is back.
Parks and Recreation Department officials have announced the annual park curfew at select city parks is going to be lifted this weekend.
Easter overnight camping had been canceled due to COVID for the last two years but you can pack up your tents and sleeping bags to enjoy time camping together in a city park beginning at 11 P.M. Thursday.
The curfew will be reinstated 11 P.M. Easter Sunday.
The parks where camping will be allowed this weekend are:
Brackenridge Park, 3700 N. St. Mary’s (excludes Brackenridge parking areas)
J Street, 3500 J Street
McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger
Roosevelt, 331 Roosevelt Ave.
San Pedro, 1315 San Pedro Ave.
O.P. Schnabel, 9606 Bandera Rd.
Southside Lions, 3100 Hiawatha
Southside Lions East, 3900 Pecan Valley
Woodlawn Lake, 1103 Cincinnati (excludes the Island House and gym areas)
If you plan on camping at one of those parks this weekend, plan to take time to clean up afterwards.
The Parks and Recreation Department is reminding park guests that recycling bins are available in the parks and should be used for plastic bottles and cans.
No glass containers are allowed.
Food-contaminated waste should be disposed of in trash cans. You can really help by bringing trash bags and removing your trash at the end of your stay in the park.
If you have any questions about the curfew lift, visit SAParksandRec.com.