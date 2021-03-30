      Weather Alert

Easter weekend tradition of camping at San Antonio parks called off

Don Morgan
Mar 30, 2021 @ 4:54am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio Easter tradition has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced on Monday that camping in public parks over Easter weekend has been called off.

The Mayor says the ban is due to the pandemic.

Nirenberg did invite families to celebrate Easter safely by visiting parks and enjoying the outdoors, but overnight camping at local parks won’t be permitted.

The long time tradition was canceled for the same reason last year.

City officials say that even though COVID-19 cases are on the decline, they are encouraging residents to continue with pandemic safety protocols.

 

