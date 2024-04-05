Eclipse likely to be blocked by clouds in San Antonio, Hill Country

Shot with ND filters, solar eclipse as viewed from Ahmedabad, India with clouds in the foreground. June 21st 2020.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are planning on viewing the total solar eclipse in San Antonio, you might want to think about an alternative.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms all day Monday, and heavy cloud cover is likely during the eclipse.

“Right now, our current Sky Cover Forecast, which is the most likely forecast, is around 80 to 85-percent cloud cover,” said meteorologist Brandon Gale. “The eclipse viewability looks like it’s going to be poor.”

Unknown at this time is exactly what kind of clouds will be in the area at the time the moon’s shadow blankets the Alamo City. Gale says that higher-level clouds might yield better visibility during the eclipse, but lower clouds will be more dense, and this could mean that the event cannot be at all.

San Antonio is not the only area that may end up missing out on great visibility. Most of the Hill Country has as similar forecast on Monday, and the chances of having clear visibility of the eclipse in that area are dropping.

If either region offers a better chance to see the eclipse, Gale believes places like Fredericksburg and Kerrville offer the best chance because San Antonio is more likely to maintain low cloud cover during the early afternoon hours on Monday.

KTSA News will offer continuous weather updates as Monday’s total solar eclipse gets closer.