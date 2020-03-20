Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to small businesses in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Small Business Administration (SBA) has included the entire state of Texas in its Economic Injury Disaster Declaration and granted access to its Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide long-term, low-interest loans to qualifying businesses.
“Small businesses are the foundation of our state’s economy and they need all the help they can get as the ripple effects of COVID-19 impact their everyday operations,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Today’s decision by the U.S. Small Business Administration to make Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to qualifying small businesses across Texas is a vital lifeline for Texas small business owners who are doing their best to adapt to these trying times.”
The Governor made the request three days ago in response to economic losses across the state drive by COVID-19.
“The overriding message of this time in history is that we are all in this together,” said Governor Abbott. “From people responsibly remaining at home to protect themselves and their communities to the small businesses adapting to serve them, Texans are showing their willingness to serve the greater good and that’s why we’ll overcome this together. That’s what Texans do. We are not only Texas Strong, we are #TexasBizStrong.”
Texas small businesses who believe they may be eligible for an SBA EIDL should visit www.sba.gov/disaster where they can directly apply for assistance.