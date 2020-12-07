Edinburg High School football team removed from playoffs after player attacks a referee
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The football team at Edinburg High School will not be appearing in the playoffs this year and it’s not because of their win-loss record.
The decision was made by the Edinberg CISD to not allow the Bobcats to play in the post-season after a player slammed a referee during a game on December 3.
Defensive back Emmanuel Duron was called for a late hit against an opposing player and referee Fred Garcia announced that Duron was being ejected from the game.
Duron then charged the official and slammed into him hard enough to knock the 59 year old Garcia onto his back. Garcia was treated for concussion like symptoms and a shoulder injury.
The 18 year old Duron, who is also on the school’s wrestling team, was taken from the field by police officers.
The next day, Duron was charged with assault and the Edinburg CISD made the decision that the team would not be in the playoffs.
They released this statement:
“The district’s Interim Superintendent, after consulting with senior University Interscholastic League (UIL) officials, and with the district’s legal counsel, has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student-athlete and a game official that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020. We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community.”
The district did not elaborate on it’s decision to penalize the entire team.