Edwards Aquifer drops to lowest level since 2014

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The level of the Edwards Aquifer is down to its lowest in nearly a decade, and the forecast isn’t promising.
The Edwards Aquifer Authority states that as of Wednesday, the level at the J-17 well is just over 632-feet.
Aquifer levels dropped as low as 623-feet in 2014.
With the current drought and heat wave, levels are likely to drop below 630-feet by next month.
The agency states that over the years they have developed new ways to sustain the aquifer during a drought, but residents should still try to conserve water during this current heat wave.
The level at the Edwards Aquifer has been lower. June of 1990 saw the level drop to 622.7 feet. It was down to 623.3 feet in August of 1984.
The lowest level on record happened in August 1956, when it fell to just over 612-feet.