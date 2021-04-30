      Weather Alert

EF-1 tornado confirmed near Hondo

Dennis Foley
Apr 30, 2021 @ 4:30pm
National Weather Service

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF 1 tornado touched down in Medina County south of Hondo Wednesday evening.

The weather service said the twister was on the ground for eight minutes and nearly two miles starting at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday and crossed State Highway 173, doing damage to a few homes on both sides of the highway.  Meteorologists estimate the tornado had wind speeds of about 110 miles per hour.

