EF-1 tornado confirmed near Hondo
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF 1 tornado touched down in Medina County south of Hondo Wednesday evening.
The weather service said the twister was on the ground for eight minutes and nearly two miles starting at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday and crossed State Highway 173, doing damage to a few homes on both sides of the highway. Meteorologists estimate the tornado had wind speeds of about 110 miles per hour.