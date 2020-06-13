      Weather Alert

Eight SAPD officers test positive for COVID-19

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jun 13, 2020 @ 1:30am
A San Antonio police cruiser parked at a crime scene on Lombrano Street on March 14, 2020. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Eight San Antonio police  officers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past four days. Five of the officers are assigned to patrol and the other three are assigned to specialized units.

“We can confirm that three of the eight officers did have close contact with one another. Out of an abundance of caution, the affected workplaces have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. SAPD is working with Metro Health to determine contact tracing,” read a statement from the San AntonioPolice Department.

