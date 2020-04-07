Eighteen coronavirus-related deaths in San Antonio and Bexar County
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (Photo: CDC)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The number of COVID-19 related deaths in San Antonio has risen to 18.
San Antonio Metro Health director Dawn Emerick delivered the news at a special city council meeting this afternoon.
Contributing to the rise in the death toll were five additional COVID-19-related deaths at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where more than 70 residents and employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Previously, three COVID-19-related deaths had been reported to Metro Health by the hospitals where the individuals from the nursing home died. Metro Health had been made aware of a fourth death this weekend of a male in his 70s whose COVID-19 test was inconclusive. He was not included in the eight coronavirus-related deaths from that facility on East Southcross.
In media interviews, family members suggested there were additional deaths of residents at the facility. Metro Health requested that Southeast provide a detailed accounting of all deaths in recent days. The information provided shows that five additional residents died at the nursing home, not in hospitals, between Sunday and today,
The deaths were all of residents 70 years old or greater, both male and female, who were asymptomatic but had positive tests for the virus.
