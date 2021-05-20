El Camino bar and food truck park holds soft opening near River Walk
Photo courtesy of El Camino
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new bar and food truck park is opening near the River Walk in downtown San Antonio.
El Camino is holding a soft opening through the weekend ahead of the planned June 17 grand opening.
El Camino is owned by Ricky Ortiz, the man behind the BBQ food truck Holy Smoke. The park will feature a full bar and space for four food trucks to set up shop. Holy Smoke will have a permanent home at El Camino and the other spaces will fill on a rotating schedule.
Big Papa Chapas, Early Bird Coffee and the Olla Express Café will join Holy Smoke for the soft opening that will starts today at 5 p.m. and runs to midnight. The park will be open for lunch on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. On Sunday, El Camino will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
El Camino is located at 1009 Avenue B in downtown San Antonio.