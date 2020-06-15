      Weather Alert

El Paso officer shot, wounded while responding to call

Associated Press
Jun 15, 2020 @ 3:27pm
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in El Paso was shot and wounded while responding to a call. The shooting happened early Monday in a neighborhood near Canyon Hills Middle School in northeast El Paso. Authorities did not immediately release details about the nature of the call, the condition of the officer or whether anyone was in custody.

TAGS
El Paso shooting
