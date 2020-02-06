El Paso Walmart shooter indicted on 90 hate crime charges
FILE - In the is Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas. The government has filed hate crime charges against Crusius, who said he was targeting Mexicans and shot to death 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, last summer, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. (Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — A federal grand jury indicted the 21-year-old Allen man Thursday connected to a mass murder at an El Paso Walmart last year on federal hate crimes and firearms offenses.
Federal prosecutors say the 90-count indictment charges Patrick Crusius with 22 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, 23 hate crimes involving an attempt to kill and 45 counts of discharging a firearm in relation to the hate crimes.
The shooting killed 22 people and hurt 23 others.
If he is convicted, Crusius faces the death penalty or life imprisonment.
The indictment said Crusius shot at people inside and around the Walmart Supercenter in El Paso on August 3rd with an assault rifle.
Additionally, the indictment alleges that on the same date of the shooting, Crusius uploaded a document he wrote entitled “The Inconvenient Truth”.
That document began by stating, “This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion.”