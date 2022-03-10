Elderly man killed in fire on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fire at a West side home has claimed the life of a 68 year old man.
Firefighters got the call from the 5100 block of Grovehill Street just before midnight.
When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames had taken over the front of the home and were spreading to the attic.
Once firefighters were able to get inside, they found the man but he had already died.
Two other people, a 94 year old woman and a 76 year old woman, were in the home when the fire broke out. A neighbor rescued them before firefighters arrived.
Both women were brought to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.