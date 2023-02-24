Elderly man killed, woman critically hurt after pit bull attack on West Side

Fire truck on the scene of neighborhood medical emergency.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department is describing the scene of a brutal dog attack as a ”horrific scene.”

The attack happened before 2 p.m. when an elderly man, a woman and a third person were all attacked by numerous dogs, two described as Pit Bull Terriers.

SAFD investigators say crews were met by the dogs upon arrival, one pulling an 80-year-old man covered in blood along a sidewalk. Crews had to fight off the dogs with tools to get to the victims in the 2800 block of Depla Street.

The woman who was attacked is in critical condition while a third person was bitten on their hand.

One firefighter was bitten in the leg, but he is expected to be okay.

Each of the dogs has been picked up by San Antonio Animal Care Services.

It is uncertain what charges may be coming for the owner of the dogs, who have been involved in attacks before.

This is a developing story and we will pass along more when possible.