Elderly San Antonio area man robbed and the crooks were caught on video

San Antonio -(KTSA News) – Two men involved in a home invasion in Terrell Hills have been caught on video and now Police are hoping you recognize the crooks.

At about 2:30 Thursday morning, an elderly Terrell Hills man woke up to find two men were in his house.

One of the men had a flashlight and was rummaging through the homeowner’s belongings. When the homeowner confronted them, the two burglars took off. They left with several firearms, a TV and the homeowner’s wallet.

A short time later, the two men were caught on video as they used the homeowner’s credit cards to make some purchases at a Wal-mart store.

The video can be found here. If you recognize the men or the vehicle they were driving, contact the Terrell Hills Police Department.