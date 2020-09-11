Elderly San Antonio murder victim identified, 89-year-old husband arrested
George Holland, 89, arrested for the murder of his wife/Photo-BCSO
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman found shot to death at her Southeast Side home Thursday has been identified as 82-year-old Janice Holland. Her 89-year-old husband has been arrested and charged with murder.
George Holland is accused of shooting his wife several times at their home on Mendoza Street, but he didn’t call police.
Officer Douglas Greene says neighbors went to the home Thursday morning to check on Janice. George came to the door and told them that his wife was dead. The neighbors then called police and George Holland was taken downtown for questioning.
He was arrested Thursday afternoon.