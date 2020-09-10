Elderly San Antonio woman found shot to death, husband taken in for questioning
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An elderly woman has been found shot to death at her Southeast Side home and her husband is being questioned by San Antonio police.
Officer Douglas Greene says neighbors found the woman in her 80s dead when they went to check on her around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Greene says the woman fell a few days ago and the neighbors wanted to make sure she was okay.
“An adult male answered the door and advised that his wife was deceased and when the neighbors went to check on the wife, they located her and called police,” Greene told KTSA News.
Officers found a gun inside the home on Mendoza Street and the husband, who’s also in his 80s, was taken to police headquarters for questioning.
Greene told KTSA News the woman had been shot in the upper body, but they don’t know when the shooting occurred or how long the woman had been dead.