Elderly woman dies in house fire on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s been another deadly house fire in San Antonio.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Utah Street at around 1:15 A.M. Thursday.
When they arrived, they found heavy flames burning through the back of the home.
They rescued one of the residents but they had to pull out due to the intensity of the fire and were unable to save an elderly woman.
Her name hasn’t been released but early reports from the scene are that she was in her 90’s.
The man who was rescued is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire. The home is a total loss.