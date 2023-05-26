Elderly woman struck by a car, dies on San Antonio’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a 75 year old woman is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing a South Side street.

It was around 9:15 P.M. Thursday when the woman and a teenager were crossing the 1600 block of Pleasanton Road. An oncoming driver didn’t see them and the woman was hit.

Efforts to resuscitate the woman were not successful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager was not hurt.

The driver who hit the woman did stop and will not face any charges as police say the woman’s death was an accident.

No names have been released.