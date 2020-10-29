Election Day holiday for several Bexar County school districts
First day of early voting in the Nov. 3 election, AT&T Center, Oct. 13, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Several school districts have declared November 3 a holiday in anticipation of huge crowds coming onto some of their campuses to vote amid the pandemic.
In the Northside Independent School District, the largest in San Antonio, 72 campuses and 1 district facility will be used as voting polls Tuesday. Spokesman Barry Perez says the school board decided in July to switch the Columbus Day student holiday to November 3 with COVID-19 in mind.
“We swapped those days to ensure that on November 3 when we would have a significant number of campuses being used for voting that we could minimize the number of individuals that would be on site,” said Perez.
It’s not a holiday for teachers. It’s a professional development work day for NISD faculty, but they won’t have to report for duty on campus.
“Because all of our professional development will be held and conducted virtually, teachers will have the option of working from home on that day,” said Perez.
Several other area school districts that have voting sites at some of their campuses will have a holiday Tuesday. That includes East Central ISD, Harlandale ISD, Judson ISD, Northeast ISD, San Antonio ISD, South San ISD, and Southwest ISD.
Students in some of the other school districts won’t have Nov.3 off, but they’ll have remote learning that day.